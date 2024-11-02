US citizen extracted safely to Russia after spying for almost 3 years on Ukrainian army - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There were several videos with him, only posting what I have uploaded. Cynthia
U.S. CITIZEN EXTRACTED SAFELY TO RUSSIA AFTER SPYING FOR ALMOST 3 YEARS ON UKRAINIAN ARMY - American Daniel Martindale explains how he managed to infiltrate Ukrainian army in Donetsk (ex-Ukraine) with help of Telegram contacts (1st video), thanks Russian forces for daring operation risking their lives to bring him safely to Moscow (2nd vid).
Martindale has been active in Ukrainian-held territories since February 11, 2022, transmitting coordinates, which helped with precision missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, and valuable intel on Kiev's forces to Moscow - DPR Defense HQ praises him for playing key role in preparing assault on town of Bogoyavlenka in Ugledar .
War in Ukraine is Washington fighting against whole world and even its own citizens. It's a war where Russia is fighting for justice and other side only interested in financial and business interests without regard for wellbeing of own citizens or soldiers - Martindale (3rd vid).
Granting him political asylum and Russian citizenship currently under consideration, as he firmly states he doesn't want to go back to U.S. and considers Washington the enemy.