Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2939b - [DS] Running Low On Ammunition, Wait For It, Many Are Falling Into The Trump Quicksand
88 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT  Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2939b - Dec 2, 2022 

[DS] Running Low On Ammunition, Wait For It, Many Are Falling Into The Trump QuicksandThe [DS] is running low on ammunition, they are now resurrecting the old playbooks and they are not working. Trump is exposing the board and the people see who the enemy really is. Many people are falling into the Trump quicksand. The patriots are exposing the [DS] treasonous crimes and the [DS] will try to shut it down with lawsuits, censoring pushing app stores to remove the apps, this will all fail and they will resort to a communication blackout. The storm is coming.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% OFF 4 LIFE!
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^https://www.virtualshield.com/x22﻿﻿


Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket