X22 REPORT Ep. 2939b - [DS] Running Low On Ammunition, Wait For It, Many Are Falling Into The Trump Quicksand

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2939b - Dec 2, 2022

[DS] Running Low On Ammunition, Wait For It, Many Are Falling Into The Trump QuicksandThe [DS] is running low on ammunition, they are now resurrecting the old playbooks and they are not working. Trump is exposing the board and the people see who the enemy really is. Many people are falling into the Trump quicksand. The patriots are exposing the [DS] treasonous crimes and the [DS] will try to shut it down with lawsuits, censoring pushing app stores to remove the apps, this will all fail and they will resort to a communication blackout. The storm is coming.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

