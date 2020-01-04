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Prepping Skills - 22Cal Guns for Survival
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47 views • January 04, 2020
Prepping Skills - .22 as a Survival Weapon
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
22LR or (22 Long Rifle) rim fired rounds that are common for
both pistols and rifles because of their small light weight ammo
are excellent for Survival needs.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
22LR or (22 Long Rifle) rim fired rounds that are common for
both pistols and rifles because of their small light weight ammo
are excellent for Survival needs.
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