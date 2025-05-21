Drugs, Rose, and Reverse Discrimination

From debating the roots and realities of American immigration history and the evolving complexities of cultural assimilation, to unpacking the impact of the 1965 Immigration Act and discussing whether our system is truly as "systemically racist" as some claim, the conversation pulls no punches.





We examine everything from the shifting demographics of immigration and the recent arrival of South African Afrikaner refugees, to the persistent media narratives around race and discrimination.





But that's not all—this episode covers a wide range of topics including Pete Rose’s complicated case for entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the shifting landscape of drug pricing and Trump’s latest moves on pharmacy benefit managers (BPM), and the ongoing debates over healthcare and government involvement.





We also touch on local stories like Columbus’ approach to renter representation and a shocking crime wave, as well as national and cultural phenomena, such as the rise of AI girlfriends and shifting attitudes in younger generations.





Packed with insightful debate, historical perspective, and plenty of unfiltered opinions, this episode of Common Sense Ohio is your front-row seat to fact-based, common sense talk on today’s most complex issues—served up with the wit and candor you’ve come to expect from the team. Buckle up and join the conversation!





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Immigration and Assimilation History





07:41 Immigration Policy Shift in 1965





13:34 Desmond Tutu's Forgiveness Mission





18:53 Explaining Crime & Remorse





25:17 "Trump's Drug Pricing Reform"





28:49 Discussion on Free Market and Antitrust





36:11 "No EV Subsidies in Bill"





40:52 Son's Conservative Shift in Ohio





47:21 Alleged Abuse and Legal Controversy





48:54 Missing Evidence Raises Retrial Concerns





54:56 "Ohio Serial Killer Arrested"





01:03:00 American Apathy: Human Rights Concerns Ignored





01:06:47 "Madman Theory in Politics"





