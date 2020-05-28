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Biden GAFFS again Says Social Distance is 12 FEET
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37 views • May 28, 2020
Biden Says Social Distance is 12 FEET
"Every leading doctor in the world...."
"And especially when you know you're going to be in a position where you're going to inadvertently get closer than 12 feet to somebody."
Evidently Joe Biden did not get the CDC memo of 6 feet being the proper social distancing guideline.
"Every leading doctor in the world...."
"And especially when you know you're going to be in a position where you're going to inadvertently get closer than 12 feet to somebody."
Evidently Joe Biden did not get the CDC memo of 6 feet being the proper social distancing guideline.
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