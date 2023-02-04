MYSTERY: NASA Challenger Disaster Crew Members Found Alive in 2023

This video claims to show evidence that the seven NASA astronauts supposedly killed in the 1986 Challenger disaster did not die in the explosion and are quietly living out their lives in the U.S., with many of them “hiding in plain sight”, using their same names and working at high-levels in the same fields they worked in before the disaster, according to explosive evidence uncovered by investigators.

In the end we need to ask ourselves this question: It’s one thing that one of the Challenger’s crew members resembles someone alive today. For could chalk that up as a coincidence.

It’s another thing entirely that SIX members of the Challenger crew have doppelgängers who are alive, in some cases with exactly the same names (Richard Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Judith Resnick, Sharon McAuliffe) and working at high levels in their original careers.

What are the chances of that?

You don’t have to be a NASA buff to know that those odds defy statistical probability.