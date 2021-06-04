Tom Fitton, JUDICIAL WATCH CEO: Fauci Reviewed Emails before Govt Released Them

Tom Fitton: Government Slow-Walked FOIA Email Request Because Dr. Fauci WAS REVIEWING Each Email!



Judicial Watch founder and President Tom Fitton joined Spicer and Co. on Newsmax TV on Thursday night.



Fitton was invited on to discuss the explosive Fauci email release this week. Fitton said Judicial Watch has also requested Dr. Fauci emails and information on the coronavirus from last year.



And, then Tom dropped this bomb.

Judicial Watch was told by government officials that the emails were slow-walked because Dr. Fauci was personally reviewing each email before it was released.



Tom Fitton: One of the big issues is, why are we now getting them? Whether Judicial Watch or these other media outlets got them. We’ve asked for these documents for a year. They’ve been slow-rolling the release of documents. And you know the reason they told us they are slow-rolling them? In part because Fauci himself is reviewing each document before it is released… I’ve been doing this for 24 years. I am not aware of a senior official like Fauci being directly involved in FOIA releases the way the government told us he is.