Covid 19 Test Stations Closed Up! 1.000's Of Patients Records left behind on the floor!

Jim Crenshaw.Keeping your medical records safe! If you tell these vaxtards Covid faded away. They will tell you that the magical vaccine was the cause of that...all the way to ER for their Covid adverse reactions! WHERE ARE THOSE THAT ADMINISTERED THE FAKE PCR TESTS?





FRAUD? CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FRAUD? And what of the damage done to the many thousands that the PCR tests were given to? How much damage will the fake tests cause in the near future? Long term? SO MANY QUESTIONS.

Source: Daddomatto aka trail. Check out his channel here:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rWoNeKk63iJX/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zsXXv7N5l6js/