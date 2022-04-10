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Clip: Mike Lindell announced at Rally Today, his team is Getting Preliminary Injunctions in 8 States next week, to get Machines Out of our Elections Once and for All. 040922
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180 views • April 10, 2022
BREAKING: Mike Lindell announces his team is getting preliminary injunctions in 8 states next week "to get machines out of our elections once and for all!"
At least Mike has the balls to try and try, and a good old guy!
This was forwarded from STG News Network, on Telegram. https://t.me/TheCrowhousechat/134070
At least Mike has the balls to try and try, and a good old guy!
This was forwarded from STG News Network, on Telegram. https://t.me/TheCrowhousechat/134070
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