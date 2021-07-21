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PAUL HARRELL - MESSAGE TO THE ANTI-GUNNER MOMMA s BOYS LIVING IN PARENTS BASEMENT PLAYING VIDEO GAMES WHINING ABOUT HOW A PATRIOT TRANSITION FROM PISTOL TO RIFLE
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
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55 views • July 21, 2021
MIRRORED
https://youtu.be/XJyItAKYyDg
Transitioning From Your Rifle to Your Handgun (Part 2)
68,693 views
Jul 19, 2021

Paul Harrell
667K subscribers
Paul addresses concerns brought up in a previous video.
Paul Harrell
667K subscribers
Paul addresses concerns brought up in a previous video.


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Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/paul-h...
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This video was edited and uploaded by:
Brad Nelson (@redsquirrel_7)
Keywords
patriotanti-gunnersvideo gamespaul harrellwhiningpistol to rifle transitionslings1-point slings2-point slingsmomma s boys
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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