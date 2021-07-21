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PAUL HARRELL - MESSAGE TO THE ANTI-GUNNER MOMMA s BOYS LIVING IN PARENTS BASEMENT PLAYING VIDEO GAMES WHINING ABOUT HOW A PATRIOT TRANSITION FROM PISTOL TO RIFLE
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55 views • July 21, 2021
MIRRORED
https://youtu.be/XJyItAKYyDg
Transitioning From Your Rifle to Your Handgun (Part 2)
68,693 views
Jul 19, 2021
Paul Harrell
667K subscribers
Paul addresses concerns brought up in a previous video.
Paul Harrell
667K subscribers
Paul addresses concerns brought up in a previous video.
Shirts and patches: https://www.shallnotcomply.com/
Other platforms:
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/paul-h...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@paul_Harrell
Paul's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5769301
This video was edited and uploaded by:
Brad Nelson (@redsquirrel_7)
https://youtu.be/XJyItAKYyDg
Transitioning From Your Rifle to Your Handgun (Part 2)
68,693 views
Jul 19, 2021
Paul Harrell
667K subscribers
Paul addresses concerns brought up in a previous video.
Paul Harrell
667K subscribers
Paul addresses concerns brought up in a previous video.
Shirts and patches: https://www.shallnotcomply.com/
Other platforms:
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/paul-h...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@paul_Harrell
Paul's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5769301
This video was edited and uploaded by:
Brad Nelson (@redsquirrel_7)
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