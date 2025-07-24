Medinsky (Vladimir Medinsky currently serves as an Aide to President Vladimir Putin) drops a history lesson for Mark Rutte (head of NATO) at Ukraine–Russia peace talks in Turkey - yesterday, July 23, 2025

Chiang Kai-shek met Mao five times. Smiles, photos—but no peace. But it didn’t lead to the end of the civil war. Despite massive Western support, the nationalists lost. The Communists won.

He adds: “So any meeting must be properly prepared. Only then does it make sense.”

His message is clear: Western arms won’t change the outcome if core issues are ignored—just as they didn’t save Chiang from the USSR-backed Communists.