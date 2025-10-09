Harvest Festival 2025

#HarvestFestival #EndTimes #Sow #Reap #Evangelism #Philippines #DavidDuffett #QuaintonBaptistChapel #Ruth #encouragement #eternallife #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





International award-winning speaker David Duffett leads our Harvest Festival at Chartridge Mission Church. With all proceeds going to missionary work in the Philippines, this is a joyous celebration of what God has given us to share with others. But David's message is also a challenging one. We are undeniably living in what The Bible describes as the End Times, and so it would be remiss not to address this fact. So, enjoy our celebrations and, as fervent Christians, look forward with us to a very bright future with Jesus!





David Duffett Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtiq9aekV3xebfuAa02NoeI





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Recorded on Sunday, 5th October 2025.





