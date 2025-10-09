BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Harvest Festival 2025
Chartridge Mission Church
4 views • 2 days ago

#HarvestFestival #EndTimes #Sow #Reap #Evangelism #Philippines #DavidDuffett #QuaintonBaptistChapel #Ruth #encouragement #eternallife #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether


International award-winning speaker David Duffett leads our Harvest Festival at Chartridge Mission Church. With all proceeds going to missionary work in the Philippines, this is a joyous celebration of what God has given us to share with others. But David's message is also a challenging one. We are undeniably living in what The Bible describes as the End Times, and so it would be remiss not to address this fact. So, enjoy our celebrations and, as fervent Christians, look forward with us to a very bright future with Jesus!


David Duffett Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtiq9aekV3xebfuAa02NoeI


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 5th October 2025.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

celebrationjesusworkharvestmoonendtimes2025festivalphilippinesmissionaryhappyreturnreapsow
