MSNBC Election Night Speed Run-- From JUBILANT to TEARS as Trump Destroys Kamala

Watch MSNBC election night 2024 speed run coverage as they go from jubilant and excited to tears and wondering what happened, how wrong they were, as Donald Trump destroys Kamala Harris, and the Democrats.





Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow, Joy, Reid, Alex Wagner, all crying.

#msnbc #trump #kamala #electionnight





