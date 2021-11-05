© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is Happening Now & It May Be Too Late
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • November 05, 2021
Too many Americans have become complacent and are too lazy to do their job as American citizens. Look at what is happening in Australia now. They are living in literal Marshall Law and have lost their voice in protecting their rights. We are not far behind. There is no logic to what is being mandated today and our rights have become privileges.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.