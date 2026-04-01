Cynthia... This got rejected, so I had to try again and add a warning... this video is a little 'Graphic':

Video description as found:

At the front, the Ukrainians always have a choice:

FIRST: lay down their arms and stop fighting for Zelensky's bloody and corrupt regime,

SECOND: go straight to Bandera😈

Today, over a hundred Mykols made the wrong choice and went to HELL ☠️

This morning, the Ukrainians, taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions😶‍🌫️, tried to launch a counter-offensive in the Grishino area. But the sharp eyes👀 of our scouts spotted the enemy even at the far approaches to our positions.

As a result, the following were denazified:

➖an Abrams tank;

➖three BMPs;

➖an M113 APC;

➖5️⃣3️⃣ Ukrainian soldiers from the elite assault forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

❗️Ukrainian soldiers, come to your senses! You will all die in another bloody assault named after 🥩Syrsky! ☠️ 💀☠️

Surrender as prisoners of war! Save yourselves!

Adding: Two Majors / Two Majors on 𝕏 Summary for the morning of April 1, 2026

▪️ In March, the air defense system shot down 11,211 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, which is almost twice as many as in February, RIA Novosti reported.

▪️ The past day was less intense in terms of the use of enemy long-range drones: officially, by the evening, 18 UAVs were reported. However, at night Sevastopol again repelled an enemy attack. Targets were destroyed over the Voronezh region and the Krasnodar Krai, and the debris of the UAVs fell on an uninhabited house in the village of Kislyakovskaya, Kuschevsky district. In the Rostov region, more than three dozen UAVs were destroyed in 4 cities: Novoshakhtinsk, Taganrog, Kamenka-Shakhtinsk, Bataysk and 6 districts: Neklinovsky, October (rural), Aksay, Kusovsky, Rodionovo-Nesvetayevsky, Azov. In Novoshakhtinsk - the villages of Sokolovo-Kundryukcheskoe and Zapadnoe - private houses were partially damaged (mainly broken windows), a car .

▪️ In the Sumy direction, units of the 30th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motor Rifle Division of the "North" Army Group liberated the village of Malaya Korkachovka (https://t.me/warriorofnorth/16736.).

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a man died on the spot in the village of Pochaevo, Grachovsky district, from the detonation of an FPV drone. In the village of Kazinka the head of the territorial administration was injured by a strike of an FPV drone on a service car. In Shebekino, a driver was injured in a drone attack on a truck. In Razumno, Belgorod region, a woman received a barotrauma from the detonation of a drone. In Belianka, Shebekino district, a civilian was killed by a drone strike on a car. Yesterday, a passenger bus in Shebekino was attacked by an enemy drone, two people were injured. Today, a drone hit a bus in the area of the village of Ziborovka, Shebekino district, one driver was injured. During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a government building in the Belgorod region, three people were injured. In the village of Dobrovoe, Grachovsky district, a drone hit a private house.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" reports on tactical successes (up to 700 meters) on the Volchansk sector. At the village of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, the enemy is taking counter-actions.

▪️ In Kupyansk, our forces hold positions in the north of the city. In the center of the city, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are hitting our forward positions with drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to draw us into the combat zone, which they fail to do due to drone attacks.

▪️ Continue the battles in the area of Krasnaya Liman in the forests between Drobyshevo and Sviatogorsk. The Russian Armed Forces are trying to isolate the combat zone by destroying crossings.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the enemy counterattacks at Fyodorovka II. On Slavyansk, our forces are working with FAWs. The initiative remains with the Russian Armed Forces.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, the enemy acknowledges our success in the south at Ivanpolye, which allowed the Russian Armed Forces to carry out rotations of personnel, including with the use of armored vehicles.

▪️ On the Dobropolsk sector, a daring but unsuccessful attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break into Brodino and Krasnoarmeysk under the cover of fog. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 6 units of armored vehicles, including a German Leopard tank.

▪️ The Army Group "East" is advancing west and northwest of Gulyaypole in the direction of the villages of Charivne and Gulyaypole. The destruction of the enemy's logistics continues west of the Rizdvan line - Verkhnyaya Teresa.

▪️ On the Zaporizhia front, positional battles in the area of Primorsk and Stepnogorsk. The enemy hit the Vasilyevskaya Central Hospital, and an ambulance with a medical team was attacked.

▪️ In the Kherson region, mutual strikes across the Dnieper.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors) / Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)