EVs are Safe - sounds familiar

Hmmm, EV's are Safe sounds so familiar. Autonomous Dreams depend on EVs and why ICE versions are being dropped. Oh yeah, what about all the vehicle battery fires that get quietly buried? EV's are also not environmentally friendly. Battery Production is detrimental to the environment. Great, build them both in Michigan for access to largest fresh water source in the world. Bad idea, politics, and business. The corruption knows no bounds. Remember the Ford-Firestone roll-over cover-up fiasco in 90's and early 2000's? History repeats over and over.