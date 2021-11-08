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Vaccines now ALTERING personalities and activating the REPTILIAN brain stem, Astroworld Satanic Ritual: 5G in action ?
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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270 views • November 08, 2021
Vaccines now ALTERING personalities and activating the REPTILIAN brain stem, Astroworld Satanic Ritual: 5G in action ?

Astroworld - Just saw this video by a person who was there, she said they were all suffocating and half of the people were zombied out. Sounds like 5G and of course 5G will work on all the heavy metals in the jabs - and to go to one of these concerts - EVERYONE had to be vaxxed..... the officialnumber is 8 died - others have said closer to 50

Vaccines now ALTERING personalities - I agree. I've seen the changes of behavior. Some may be due stress of lockdowns, social isolation, uncertain future, unstable job or career a result of psyop campaign, etc. Systemic inflammation from the spike protein can cause changes to mood & personality. If the drug gets in the brain the effect can be dramatic. Brain fog has people walking around on autopilot, doing the minimum to get by. Zombies.

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https://www.brighteon.com/3a610737-dc4f-47ad-8cfd-1dcd1163305e
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plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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