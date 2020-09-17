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DOD Secretary Mark Esper Just ADMITTED We're Using Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) {Mirror}
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97 views • September 17, 2020
This is BIG.... courtesy of the youtube channel Dutchsinse...
On September 16, 2020 - Secretary of Defense Mark Esper CONFIRMED China + Russia possess and are using directed energy weapons (DEW) in space... which means we are too. They are softening us up everyone...
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On September 16, 2020 - Secretary of Defense Mark Esper CONFIRMED China + Russia possess and are using directed energy weapons (DEW) in space... which means we are too. They are softening us up everyone...
-----------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com [email protected]
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