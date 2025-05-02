US Adds Neo-Con to Iran "Peace Talk" Team: US Hiding Behind Diplomacy While Seeking War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The US has long-standing policies on posing as pursuing diplomacy while in actuality pursuing war. The idea is to appear reasonable to the global community and portraying - in this case Iran - as an irrational actor requiring extreme sanctions, proxy war, or even direct military action to deal with.
US policy papers including the 2009 Brookings' "Which Path to Persia?" paper notes that Iran seeks to avoid war with both the US and Israel and that a policy of "goading" Iran into conflict is necessary to eventually achieve regime change in Tehran.
Where to Find Brian's Work:
Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic
Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863
Follow Rasheed on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRedPillDiariesOfficial
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theredpilldiaries
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/