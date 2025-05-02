US Adds Neo-Con to Iran "Peace Talk" Team: US Hiding Behind Diplomacy While Seeking War

The US has long-standing policies on posing as pursuing diplomacy while in actuality pursuing war. The idea is to appear reasonable to the global community and portraying - in this case Iran - as an irrational actor requiring extreme sanctions, proxy war, or even direct military action to deal with.

US policy papers including the 2009 Brookings' "Which Path to Persia?" paper notes that Iran seeks to avoid war with both the US and Israel and that a policy of "goading" Iran into conflict is necessary to eventually achieve regime change in Tehran.





