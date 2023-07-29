What You Need To Know About THE GIANTS OF THE KOJIKI: Legends of Ancient Japan

Long ago, in the distant land of Japan, there existed a profound belief in a realm where gods and giants roamed the earth, shaping its very fabric. At the heart of this captivating mythos lies the Kojiki, a revered text that narrates the origin of Japan and the awe-inspiring feats of divine giants.
“THE ANOMALY” MOON DOCUMENTARY CAMPAIGN: https://igg.me/at/TheAnomaly/x/33428340#/
WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com
WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504
INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237
BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e
SUBSCRIBE
LIKE And SHARE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.