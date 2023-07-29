Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What You Need To Know About THE GIANTS OF THE KOJIKI: Legends of Ancient Japan
channel image
WOODWARDTV
2 Subscribers
78 views
Published 15 hours ago

Long ago, in the distant land of Japan, there existed a profound belief in a realm where gods and giants roamed the earth, shaping its very fabric. At the heart of this captivating mythos lies the Kojiki, a revered text that narrates the origin of Japan and the awe-inspiring feats of divine giants.

“THE ANOMALY” MOON DOCUMENTARY CAMPAIGN: https://igg.me/at/TheAnomaly/x/33428340#/

WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com

WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504

INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237

BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e

SUBSCRIBE

LIKE And SHARE

Keywords
giantsancient textsshintojapanese culturemythological creaturescreation mythskojikijapanese historymythology and folklorejapanese literaturejapanese godsjapanese traditionsancient japanshinto deitiesjapanese folklorejapanese classicsjapanese religionkojiki summarykojiki analysiskojiki explanationkojiki translation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket