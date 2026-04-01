Terrain Theory: Incorporating the Psyche, an interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman

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What if your mindset is part of your biology? Terrain theory reminds us that health isn’t just physical—it’s deeply psychological. Fear, belief, and language shape outcomes more than we realize. Ignoring the psyche means missing half the picture. True healing integrates mind, body, and environment as one interconnected system.
#HolisticHealth #MindBodyConnection #TerrainTheory #WellnessJourney #MentalHealthMatters
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