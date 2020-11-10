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Guess Who Counted The Votes
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82 views • November 10, 2020
Guess Who Counted The Votes.... marxists Unionists who are under the thumb of the Attorneys ... Constitutionally Banned foreign agents! See here:
http://livinglawsociety.org/index.php/critically-important-information-for-robert-david-steel
LivingLawSociety.org
Original Video Notes:
Millennial Millie
458K subscribers
Millie Weaver and Tore Says go over election updates & a new leaked whistleblower document!
Plus see new Zoom Chats of organizers war gaming election simulations!
For videos and documents related to this video, please visit:
https://www.sunriseexposed.com/
For more reports visit:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/
To support my journalism, donate at:
https://www.subscribestar.com/milliew...
http://livinglawsociety.org/index.php/critically-important-information-for-robert-david-steel
LivingLawSociety.org
Original Video Notes:
Millennial Millie
458K subscribers
Millie Weaver and Tore Says go over election updates & a new leaked whistleblower document!
Plus see new Zoom Chats of organizers war gaming election simulations!
For videos and documents related to this video, please visit:
https://www.sunriseexposed.com/
For more reports visit:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/
To support my journalism, donate at:
https://www.subscribestar.com/milliew...
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