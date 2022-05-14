© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tough Luck, Jack
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • May 14, 2022
Baby Formula Misery: Blame The Hoarders
* [Bidan] in March: it’s going to get real.
* His baby formula crisis gets even worse.
* Babies can’t eat; that’s a real problem.
* Administration knew this was coming.
* It’s your fault, America’s moms.
* Actually, the White House is the largest buyer of formula.
* This did not end up being a great plan.
* White House is shipping scarce formula to the border.
* No formula for you, but plenty at the border.
* Out-of-touch elderly lady: just breastfeed!
* C’mon, man — time to help the birthing people.
p.s.
* Families are the bulwark against tyranny.
* If you have a strong family, you can’t be pushed around.
* Maybe that’s why they’re not so interested in helping us have strong families.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306104592112
* [Bidan] in March: it’s going to get real.
* His baby formula crisis gets even worse.
* Babies can’t eat; that’s a real problem.
* Administration knew this was coming.
* It’s your fault, America’s moms.
* Actually, the White House is the largest buyer of formula.
* This did not end up being a great plan.
* White House is shipping scarce formula to the border.
* No formula for you, but plenty at the border.
* Out-of-touch elderly lady: just breastfeed!
* C’mon, man — time to help the birthing people.
p.s.
* Families are the bulwark against tyranny.
* If you have a strong family, you can’t be pushed around.
* Maybe that’s why they’re not so interested in helping us have strong families.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306104592112
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.