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The PATHWAY to the Mark of the Beast System (666) Revealed -- Covid1984
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71 views • December 05, 2020
1984 refers to the book "1984" which is a thrilling classic novel by George Orwell that brings readers into a dystopian society where citizens know "Big brother is watching you." (Orwell 2) The book follows Winston Smith as he secretly denounces the all-powerful government, Big Brother, and decides to live a daring life of scandals and secrets.
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