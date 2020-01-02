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The left is using the legal system to beat you into submission
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70 views • January 02, 2020
Liberals are using the legal system to destroy any one that disagrees with them. You have no right bow down to the degenerates.
Cheerleader who was punished for taking a knee during football game wins $145K settlement
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Caesars Windsor being sued for allowing gambler to lose at gambling
New York: Muslim prison guard wants $8,000,000 for her boss forcing her to take off her hijab
Cheerleader who was punished for taking a knee during football game wins $145K settlement
Transgender worker sues Nike for $1.1 million after coworkers fail to adhere to "they/them" pronoun request.
Caesars Windsor being sued for allowing gambler to lose at gambling
New York: Muslim prison guard wants $8,000,000 for her boss forcing her to take off her hijab
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