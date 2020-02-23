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Flat Earth | NASA Nonsense 240 Trillion Miles Away! ✨
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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56 views • February 23, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Apr 21, 2017 with 5.3K views.
More NASA Nonsense! Finding life 240 trillion miles away! Who really believes this stuff?

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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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biblenasaflat earthplanetscosmologyscientismfantasydiscoverycience
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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