New Lockdowns Are Set to Usher In A New Wave Of Job Losses and Economic Depression

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United States jobless claims have picked up since the elections and the second wave of coronavirus have slowed down the economic recovery. Uncertainty about tax increases and changes in labor laws including an increase in minimum wage add to the fear of new lockdowns as employers see the devastating effect of these lockdowns in European employment.-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/new-lockdowns-and-more-rigidity-are-disastrous-us-jobs
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