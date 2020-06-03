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The True Agenda Of The World Health Organization 2020.
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299 views • June 03, 2020
WHO... Bil Gates toy... with Tedros as director... with fake pandemic... and we listen to their orders..
A world run by technocratic world government, with health policies governed by Big Pharma
April 18, 2020
https://www.newswars.com/the-true-agenda-of-the-world-health-organization/
April 19, 2020
https://nworeport.me/2020/04/19/what-is-the-true-agenda-of-the-world-health-organization/
April 29, 2020
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-true-agenda-of-the-who-a-new-world-order-modeled-after-china/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+True+Agenda+Of+The+World+Health+Organization.mp4&t=hk&ia=web
A world run by technocratic world government, with health policies governed by Big Pharma
April 18, 2020
https://www.newswars.com/the-true-agenda-of-the-world-health-organization/
April 19, 2020
https://nworeport.me/2020/04/19/what-is-the-true-agenda-of-the-world-health-organization/
April 29, 2020
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-true-agenda-of-the-who-a-new-world-order-modeled-after-china/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+True+Agenda+Of+The+World+Health+Organization.mp4&t=hk&ia=web
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