© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POST COVID-19 INJECTIONS: THE DEAD DON'T SPEAK, BUT THOSE WITH CRIPPLING INJURIES ISSUE WARNINGS
Follow
1
Share
Report
141 views • October 06, 2021
Source: HealthImpactNews When the first COVID-19 shots were given emergency use authorization back in December of 2020, I as well as HealthImpactNews started publishing the stories that were available in the public space of those who were suffering and dying after taking the shots. 25 million views later, I hope I reached someone and made a difference. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Vaccine or virus?. DUMBS, TV mind control, Whistleblowers, CERN, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
They are shutting it down. Cargo ships, supply lines, firing people causing staffing shortages
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMgx2YqmMDnX/
Mice Turned Into Zombie Killing Machines With Lasers. 5G? Graphene Oxide? The vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw4nE9jqSYqr/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
ARCHONS: ALIEN PARASITES HAVE INVADED THE WORLD - THE VACCINE IS THE VIRUS. THEY ARE HERE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mw6SOyCpQR6/
The Deep Underground Military Complex called "Raven Rock Mountain Complex" Site R and much more.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7nchtcpuROcT/
Never Watch the Tel.LIE.Vision 📺 (MindControl Box / CUBE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UK3ieWCcoNG5/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHVFMDkFkB0I/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
Karma - Professor says damn the unvaccinated. Dies 12 days after her third shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4W1Aj93FxV6K/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/
DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
They are shutting it down. Cargo ships, supply lines, firing people causing staffing shortages
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMgx2YqmMDnX/
Mice Turned Into Zombie Killing Machines With Lasers. 5G? Graphene Oxide? The vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw4nE9jqSYqr/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
ARCHONS: ALIEN PARASITES HAVE INVADED THE WORLD - THE VACCINE IS THE VIRUS. THEY ARE HERE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mw6SOyCpQR6/
The Deep Underground Military Complex called "Raven Rock Mountain Complex" Site R and much more.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7nchtcpuROcT/
Never Watch the Tel.LIE.Vision 📺 (MindControl Box / CUBE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UK3ieWCcoNG5/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHVFMDkFkB0I/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
Karma - Professor says damn the unvaccinated. Dies 12 days after her third shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4W1Aj93FxV6K/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/
DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.