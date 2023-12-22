Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Judicial Watch | Congress has the Power to ARREST Hunter Biden!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
263 views
Published Yesterday

Congress has the Power to ARREST Hunter Biden!

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses Hunter Biden defying a congressional subpoena and what Congress can do to hold someone in contempt. WATCH NOW!

SUPPORT OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/thank-youtube/


VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org

Keywords
presidenthunter bidenjudicial watchtom fittoncongressional investigationexposing corruptionbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket