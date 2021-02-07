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What to Expect Under Communism in America - Col Jack Mohr's Story
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158 views • February 07, 2021
One of the most decorated soldiers of the Korean War and recipient of a battlefield commission in WWII gives first hand eyewitness testimony of Communism in action and the dual nature of the United States government. Learn well, it's now at our door Amerika.
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