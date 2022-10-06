Defending Taiwan Against China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tg7b1b8
In an exclusive Fox News interview, Ambassador James K.J Lee from Taiwan praised President Biden’s show of support of his independent island nation. Beijing’s belligerence has backfired, making defending Taiwan a top US priority and the Taiwanese people more resolved to safeguard their democracy and freedom