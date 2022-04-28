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Elon Musk Makes Bad Decisions + Saving Free Speech is One of Them; Claims Black Racist
Recharge Freedom
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98 views • April 28, 2022
Amber Ruffin, the black racist, and the Yentas at The View make the bold claim that Elon musk, the creator of SpaceX which reduced the cost of space missions by 90%, Tesla, and PayPal makes "bad decisions" based on his purchase of Twitter.
It's a free country, they have the right to state so, and finally we got to fight back in the public square and declare them wrong and dumb.
https://rumble.com/vbffs1-nbc-platforms-hate-speech-amber-ruffin-divides-the-nation.html -- Amber Ruffin's hateful racist diatribe


#freespeech #ElonMusk #theview

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barack obamafree speechdebatespacexfirst amendmenttwitterhunter bidenteslafreedom of speechthe viewdisinformationelon muskpaypaljoy beharpublic squarehunter biden laptopamber ruffinsuppression of speechelon musk by twitterelon musk makes bad decisions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy