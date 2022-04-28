© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk Makes Bad Decisions + Saving Free Speech is One of Them; Claims Black Racist
Follow
1
Share
Report
98 views • April 28, 2022
Amber Ruffin, the black racist, and the Yentas at The View make the bold claim that Elon musk, the creator of SpaceX which reduced the cost of space missions by 90%, Tesla, and PayPal makes "bad decisions" based on his purchase of Twitter.
It's a free country, they have the right to state so, and finally we got to fight back in the public square and declare them wrong and dumb.
https://rumble.com/vbffs1-nbc-platforms-hate-speech-amber-ruffin-divides-the-nation.html -- Amber Ruffin's hateful racist diatribe
#freespeech #ElonMusk #theview
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
It's a free country, they have the right to state so, and finally we got to fight back in the public square and declare them wrong and dumb.
https://rumble.com/vbffs1-nbc-platforms-hate-speech-amber-ruffin-divides-the-nation.html -- Amber Ruffin's hateful racist diatribe
#freespeech #ElonMusk #theview
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.