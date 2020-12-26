Fallen angel avatars are the religious leaders of the "Parliament of World's Religions" of the Global Ethic Foundation | Following is the "Secret Covenant of the Archon Archangel Fallen Angels"

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020). Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels use hybrid human avatar bodies that grow to adulthood in a few months. They are exhilarated by the wide range of emotions of the human body, and its sexuality. Their main base is in Tubingen, and they hide in Reutlingen. Their organization is the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet’s Bund. Their world church is the Global Ethic Foundation. Hans Kung and the religious leaders and ascended masters of the Global Ethic Foundation’s “Parliament of the World’s Religions” are the fallen angels. The attached video is “The secret covenant of the Archons” (Archangel fallen angel devils) or their plan. End of transmission…Now I know why I was exhausted and could not breathe when I climbed up the few stairs yesterday. The Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite witches had been shooting me with FBI pinpoint heart attack weapons while I was sleeping. That is why recently my right arm was numb while I was sleeping. It is a sign that your heart is being shot, and the blood is not going to your right arm. People who have heart attacks often complain of symptoms of their right arm being numb. It happens every time they try to kill me with their heart attack weapons.They have been frantically trying to kill me. They cannot kill God’s real Christians. They can only slaughter the religious Christians and their families. Even if they were able to kill me, God would resurrect me back to life a billion times, and destroy them even more through me or King David or Elijah or Joshua or Gideon or any of the real Christians. Or he can raise up a million people to take my place. Now that they have attacked me, they have to surrender to me, as the Word of God says.See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine