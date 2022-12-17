Chinese Heater Exhaust Heat Recovery

This video is presented for education purpose only, to see more videos from the creator please visit their YouTube Channel and support them. This channel is not monetized and only seeks to introduce and promote creators of useful, interesting content.

Jaspinder Dhillon

@jaspindersdhillon

This is a great idea, if you want to improve it join the exhaust pipe to a larger diameter aluminium pipe at least 2x, this will reduce the resistance on the fan motor and reduce your current draw. It will also slow the gases and give the pipe more time to absorb the heat so you can use a shorter pipe without the need to put any bends in it, that will cause restrictions too. Keep it slightly downhill because there will be a lot of condensation dripping out.