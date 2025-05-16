BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Liberal Destruction – My Solutions
Right Edition
32 followers
5 views • 14 hours ago

You Don’t Realize How Doomed Canada Is


The real estate market, propped up by immigration, is all that holds Canada together.


https://postcanadian.com/canada-is-doomed/



Trudeau has irreparably damaged our country


The truckers are not our enemies. Authoritarianism is


https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/giesbrecht-trudeau-has-irreparably-damaged-our-country



Liberals broke Canada long before Trump’s trade war


This election isn’t about Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, or even Donald Trump. It’s about trust. Can the Liberals be trusted to do the things necessary to put Canada first?


Or put another way: Who is gullible enough to vote for the Liberals (for a fourth time!) believing they will change their over-spending and under-investing ways?


https://nationalpost.com/opinion/michael-higgins-liberals-broke-canada-long-before-trumps-trade-war



Why the Conservative Party Lost: What They Forgot—and Who They Left Behind


The 2025 federal election is over—and once again, the Conservative Party of Canada has failed to seize victory, despite an energized base and a deeply unpopular Liberal government. But why? Was it bad luck, poor polling, or strategic missteps? In this post, we’ll take a hard look at what really went wrong.


https://www.manitobastrongertogether.ca/post/why-the-conservative-party-lost-what-they-forgot-and-who-they-left-behind



New official languages plan aims to end the decline of French in Canada


https://theconversation.com/new-official-languages-plan-aims-to-end-the-decline-of-french-in-canada-155843



It’s time to abolish the Canadian Senate


https://winnipegsun.com/opinion/columnists/klein-its-time-to-abolish-the-canadian-senate



Canadian Law on Self-Defense: Complete Guide to Your Rights & Responsibilities


https://www.staysafevancouver.com/post/canadian-law-on-self-defense



The Right of Self-Defense and the Organic Unity of Human Rights


https://canopyforum.org/2020/06/09/the-right-of-self-defense-and-the-organic-unity-of-human-rights-part-2/



Is it time to set term limits on our prime ministers?


Canada has a history of long tenure in office by Liberal prime ministers. Sir Wilfrid Laurier served four consecutive terms as PM from 1896-1911.


https://www.montrealgazette.com/opinion/article568101.html



Parliamentary Privilege


Parliamentary privilege is the institution of rules and procedures, both formal and informal, that shape the way politicians are allowed to conduct themselves within the Parliamentary system.


https://www.constitutionalstudies.ca/2014/01/parliamentary-privilege/?print=print



Fielding federal candidates in 343 ridings across the country


https://islandsocialtrends.ca/fielding-federal-candidates-in-343-ridings-across-the-country/



Why Dual Citizenship For Canadian Politicians Must End


‘As Australia Ousts MPs With Dual Citizenship, Canada’s Parliament Embraces Many In Its Ranks’


https://capforcanada.com/why-dual-citizenship-for-canadian-politicians-must-end/



Evaluation of the Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada


https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/corporate/reports-statistics/evaluations/language-instruction-newcomers-canada/findings.html


Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
