Miles Explains the Bank Scandals in Henan, the Causes Behind, and Chain Reactions in the Future

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https://gnews.org/post/phltdec4
Highways were used as collateral securities and were packaged together to get loans from overseas. Where did the money go? As collateral securities, the money didn’t end up in China. The money went into the swamp, Wang Qishan’s own pocket