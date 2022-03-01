© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC NIH coverup. Ukraine Is Beginning Only; Accountability. BRICS, Truckers -pt 1/3
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • March 01, 2022
2 27 22 CDC NIH The Ukraine Is Only The Beginning They Know We Know So How Far Will They Go To Avert From Being Held Accountable What do you need to know about the Ukraine BRICS and U.S.A. Trucker Convoy ...
in 3 parts.
Extra warning to the carnival barkers shilling BS. Guard your thinking!
Nothing you are seeing or being told from the government, the media, or from all the misinformation social media shows may be accurate. What SSN will do is present you with little known facts from the actual sources, and then present all of you with some possible scenarios for you to consider.
Each clip of actual footage will appear to pertain to different issues, but when you view them all together you may be able to see that there is something much more serious taking place on a larger scale that the human race must demand answers, and accountability to correct ASAP.
Start with a German public news station
What is Biden doing?
Stopping Investigations into Communist China
Interview w/ Ron Johnson
Kash Patel on Biden leaking intel to Communist China
Potential Cyber Attacks to U.S. and Grid.
Russians won’t be able to go through Ukraine like a knife through Butter DW TV Germany
Ukraine Parliament member: we will fight.
Need a no-fly zone
(For Reference already in video I made)
Today from a German public news service, Germany takes a new view on the matters - Russian troops meet with stiff resistance, Ukrainian forces retake Kharkiv | DW News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wnRxZu7_Qw
Full references in comments or on Straight Shooting News group in https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
____
References: (in part)
Ukraine: What happened in Kiev's Maidan square?: Feb 12, 2015 Sniper claims he shot at the legs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ib7EkJD08e4
The Fight for Ukraine: Last Days of the Revolution: May 23, 2014 see how people were shot in the head, which contradicts BBC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7e6B64Iqqg
US Sec of State Mar 4, 2014 John Kerry offers aid to Ukraine during Tuesday visit
One Billion in Aid to Ukraine !
Russia was annexing Crimea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNJShdQFngc
Play to 2:40: Russian Forces Officially Enter the Crimea Region of Ukraine Mar 2, 2014 Pro-Russia Protests, People calling Russians their Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YR_cmn2qeck
Ukraine election: Comedian Zelensky wins presidency by landslide Published 22 April 2019
Zelenskyy received 73.22% of the vote
Analysts believe Mr Zelensky's informal style and vow to clean up Ukrainian politics resonated with voters who are disillusioned with the country's path under Mr Poroshenko.
Eschewing traditional campaign tactics, Mr Zelensky channelled his on-screen persona by promising to stamp out corruption and loosen the grip of oligarchs on Ukraine.
Experts say his supporters, frustrated with establishment politicians and cronyism, have been energised by his charisma and anti-corruption message.
His critics, meanwhile, are sceptical about his credentials, with many expressing concern over his close links to the billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.
They have expressed doubts that he will be able to take on the country's influential oligarchs and stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
...
FULL References here:
https://rumble.com/vw2gii-cdc-nih-coverup.-ukraine-is-beginning-only-accountability.-brics-truckers-p.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
in 3 parts.
Extra warning to the carnival barkers shilling BS. Guard your thinking!
Nothing you are seeing or being told from the government, the media, or from all the misinformation social media shows may be accurate. What SSN will do is present you with little known facts from the actual sources, and then present all of you with some possible scenarios for you to consider.
Each clip of actual footage will appear to pertain to different issues, but when you view them all together you may be able to see that there is something much more serious taking place on a larger scale that the human race must demand answers, and accountability to correct ASAP.
Start with a German public news station
What is Biden doing?
Stopping Investigations into Communist China
Interview w/ Ron Johnson
Kash Patel on Biden leaking intel to Communist China
Potential Cyber Attacks to U.S. and Grid.
Russians won’t be able to go through Ukraine like a knife through Butter DW TV Germany
Ukraine Parliament member: we will fight.
Need a no-fly zone
(For Reference already in video I made)
Today from a German public news service, Germany takes a new view on the matters - Russian troops meet with stiff resistance, Ukrainian forces retake Kharkiv | DW News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wnRxZu7_Qw
Full references in comments or on Straight Shooting News group in https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
____
References: (in part)
Ukraine: What happened in Kiev's Maidan square?: Feb 12, 2015 Sniper claims he shot at the legs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ib7EkJD08e4
The Fight for Ukraine: Last Days of the Revolution: May 23, 2014 see how people were shot in the head, which contradicts BBC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7e6B64Iqqg
US Sec of State Mar 4, 2014 John Kerry offers aid to Ukraine during Tuesday visit
One Billion in Aid to Ukraine !
Russia was annexing Crimea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNJShdQFngc
Play to 2:40: Russian Forces Officially Enter the Crimea Region of Ukraine Mar 2, 2014 Pro-Russia Protests, People calling Russians their Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YR_cmn2qeck
Ukraine election: Comedian Zelensky wins presidency by landslide Published 22 April 2019
Zelenskyy received 73.22% of the vote
Analysts believe Mr Zelensky's informal style and vow to clean up Ukrainian politics resonated with voters who are disillusioned with the country's path under Mr Poroshenko.
Eschewing traditional campaign tactics, Mr Zelensky channelled his on-screen persona by promising to stamp out corruption and loosen the grip of oligarchs on Ukraine.
Experts say his supporters, frustrated with establishment politicians and cronyism, have been energised by his charisma and anti-corruption message.
His critics, meanwhile, are sceptical about his credentials, with many expressing concern over his close links to the billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.
They have expressed doubts that he will be able to take on the country's influential oligarchs and stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
...
FULL References here:
https://rumble.com/vw2gii-cdc-nih-coverup.-ukraine-is-beginning-only-accountability.-brics-truckers-p.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.