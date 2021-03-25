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How To Tell If The Cartel Is Building A Tunnel Under Your House
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214 views • March 25, 2021
Bordertown local has reported hearing numerous sounds underground as well as his neighbors. Reports of smugglers digging tunnels underground have come to surface.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605a748516b2d05b31faea6a
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605a748516b2d05b31faea6a
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