5 Things You Need To Consider Before Growing A Vegetable Garden

Gardening & growing your own food is one of the most rewarding things that you can do for yourself, but if it’s your first time you may have a few questions before you dive into planting a garden:





What kind of sun exposure and space will I need?

The crops you’ll be planting will dictate how much sun they should be receiving. On average, vegetable plants need 6-8 hours a day (with some exceptions).

Tip: Plant in east-west rows (in north-south rows, plants create shade overtop of each other)





What do I do if my soil isn’t ready?

You’ll want to ensure you’re planting your veggies into fertile soil. Some things that you can add to make it more fertile are: composted manure, compost, loam, sand (for drainage), and nutrients if your soil is old and dry.





Do I plant in a raised garden bed or a traditional garden bed?

A raised garden bed is a great idea if you don’t have good soil and want to add your own, or it can also add an extra layer of protection against animals who feed on your veggies. Remember that raised garden beds dry out quicker as they aren’t capable of pulling moisture from the ground as easily, so you will have to water more often.





How can I minimize my output if I only have a small gardening space?

Try “interplanting”, which basically means planting together veggies with similar needs, but with different growing rates and times. Pick crops that can be grown vertically; cucumbers, pole beans. You can plant veggies like lettuce or beets underneath as lower-growing, cool-season veggies.





What plants can I plant to deter pests from eating my garden?

Some flowering plants that you can plant are geraniums, marigolds, and nasturtiums. Also, herbs like chives or garlic, rosemary, sage, thyme, and mint will also act as deterrents for pests.





Have any other tips and tricks for first time gardeners that you wish you knew when you were first starting out? Share with us in the comments