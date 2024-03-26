❗️The Russian Investigative Committee asks the Court to Arrest the Eighth Accused in the case of the Attack in Crocus City Hall - 32-year-old Alisher Kasimov.

❗️The Investigative Committee asks the court to arrest the eighth accused in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall - 32-year-old Alisher Kasimov, who, according to media reports, rented out the apartment to Shamsuidin Fariduni
The Wahhabi beard is in place. He is a native of Kyrgyzstan.
