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Viruswaarheid international interview: Prof. Dr. Martin Haditsch
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42 views • May 21, 2021
Viruswaarheid, May 18, 2021
Interview with Professor Dr. Martin Haditsch, an Austrian microbiologist and infectiologist who has traveled halfway around the world for a documentary that will go down in history as important. He interviewed the following celebrities about the crisis that has gripped the entire world for over a year.
• Dr. Pierre Kory - IC physician and researcher in New York
• Professor Dr. Michael Levitt - Nobel laureate at Stanford University
• Professor Dr. Roland Wiesendanger - University of Hamburg
• Professor Dr. Klaus Stöhr - Virologist and Epidemiologist
• Professor Dr. Klaus Püschel - legal physician
• Professor Dr. Kurt Zatloukal - Director of the Research Institute for Pathology & Microbiology in Graz.
• Dr. Thomas Ly - leads the largest hospital chain in Thailand in the fight against the Pandemic and is a confidant of the Dalai Lama
• Professor Marco Confalonieri - Head of the specialist Cattinara Long hospital in Trieste
Corona – auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit (German)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q9XIYYuzNad1/
https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/videos/782900945745908
Interview with Professor Dr. Martin Haditsch, an Austrian microbiologist and infectiologist who has traveled halfway around the world for a documentary that will go down in history as important. He interviewed the following celebrities about the crisis that has gripped the entire world for over a year.
• Dr. Pierre Kory - IC physician and researcher in New York
• Professor Dr. Michael Levitt - Nobel laureate at Stanford University
• Professor Dr. Roland Wiesendanger - University of Hamburg
• Professor Dr. Klaus Stöhr - Virologist and Epidemiologist
• Professor Dr. Klaus Püschel - legal physician
• Professor Dr. Kurt Zatloukal - Director of the Research Institute for Pathology & Microbiology in Graz.
• Dr. Thomas Ly - leads the largest hospital chain in Thailand in the fight against the Pandemic and is a confidant of the Dalai Lama
• Professor Marco Confalonieri - Head of the specialist Cattinara Long hospital in Trieste
Corona – auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit (German)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q9XIYYuzNad1/
https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/videos/782900945745908
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