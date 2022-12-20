Skinny Bob debunked part1 clip short has black contacts on normal human eyes and makeup see full epi

#skinnybob #eyes #makeup #moviefx #cgi #puppets
Skinny Bob was hoaxed using CGI, Puppets and FX make up
Latex silicon and animated eye lid blink
see full episode where Paul so a collection of flaws he
found in the video analyzing it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7N2sDX5zTg&t=7269s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.