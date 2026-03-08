http://CurseIsrael.com

Hail the day so long expected,

Hail the year of full release.

Jewry's lies have we rejected,

Trodden by the Prince of Peace.

Truth and Justice His dominion,

Hear the trumpet loudly roar,

Babylon is fallen to rise no more.





Jewry's merchants gape and wonder,

"What is this that comes to pass?"

Murmuring like distant thunder,

Sniveling, “Alas, alas!”

Swell the sound, ye kings and nobles,

Priest and people, rich and poor;

Babylon is fallen to rise no more!





Let the verdict fall on Zion

Christ avengeth Palestine;

Ruling with a rod of iron

All who now as foes combine.

Babel’s garments we’ve rejected,

And her genocide is o'er:

Babylon is fallen to rise no more!