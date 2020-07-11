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Dunning-Kruger, Edward Bernays' Propaganda, Moral Foundations & Academic Infiltration.
All Minus One
All Minus One
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8 views • July 11, 2020
This video explores the psychological effects that allow us to believe what we believe and how Propagandist use this to manipulate you towards their desire.

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Propaganda by Edward Bernays:
http://www.historyisaweapon.org/defcon1/bernprop.html

Moral Foundations:
https://fee.org/articles/escape-the-moral-matrix-with-the-red-pill-of-intellectual-diversity/

https://www.yourmorals.org/

https://moralfoundations.org/

Noam Chomsky, "What Makes Mainstream Media Mainstream": a talk at Z Media Institute, June 1997:
https://chomsky.info/19890315/

Helen Pluckrose , James A. Lindsay and Peter Boghossian Article:
https://areomagazine.com/2018/10/02/academic-grievance-studies-and-the-corruption-of-scholarship/?fbclid=IwAR0vYZD1u2wXx4gtNo4w-_ysH_KVa6ISkFMWkPALeenesjWzEdUCUoGQnJc

Our Struggle Is My Struggle: Solidarity Feminism as an
Intersectional Reply to Neoliberal and Choice Feminism:
http://norskk.is/bytta/menn/our_struggle_is_my_struggle.pdf

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Keywords
free speechlibertypropagandamoralitycultural marxismdunning-kruger
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