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Dunning-Kruger, Edward Bernays' Propaganda, Moral Foundations & Academic Infiltration.
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8 views • July 11, 2020
This video explores the psychological effects that allow us to believe what we believe and how Propagandist use this to manipulate you towards their desire.
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Propaganda by Edward Bernays:
http://www.historyisaweapon.org/defcon1/bernprop.html
Moral Foundations:
https://fee.org/articles/escape-the-moral-matrix-with-the-red-pill-of-intellectual-diversity/
https://www.yourmorals.org/
https://moralfoundations.org/
Noam Chomsky, "What Makes Mainstream Media Mainstream": a talk at Z Media Institute, June 1997:
https://chomsky.info/19890315/
Helen Pluckrose , James A. Lindsay and Peter Boghossian Article:
https://areomagazine.com/2018/10/02/academic-grievance-studies-and-the-corruption-of-scholarship/?fbclid=IwAR0vYZD1u2wXx4gtNo4w-_ysH_KVa6ISkFMWkPALeenesjWzEdUCUoGQnJc
Our Struggle Is My Struggle: Solidarity Feminism as an
Intersectional Reply to Neoliberal and Choice Feminism:
http://norskk.is/bytta/menn/our_struggle_is_my_struggle.pdf
FAIR USE NOTICE
This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Please Like, Share & Subscribe if you Enjoyed!
If You'd like to make a donation to support the channel:
https://www.subscribestar.com/all-minus-one
Bitchute Channel: All_Minus_One
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6SSxGhU3axLd/
Lbry.tv Channel: All_Minus_One
https://lbry.tv/@All_Minus_One:1
Brighteon Channel: AllMinucOne
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/allminusone
YouTube Channel: All Minus One
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRD69QEWm8t5auWRQ0weYQ
Propaganda by Edward Bernays:
http://www.historyisaweapon.org/defcon1/bernprop.html
Moral Foundations:
https://fee.org/articles/escape-the-moral-matrix-with-the-red-pill-of-intellectual-diversity/
https://www.yourmorals.org/
https://moralfoundations.org/
Noam Chomsky, "What Makes Mainstream Media Mainstream": a talk at Z Media Institute, June 1997:
https://chomsky.info/19890315/
Helen Pluckrose , James A. Lindsay and Peter Boghossian Article:
https://areomagazine.com/2018/10/02/academic-grievance-studies-and-the-corruption-of-scholarship/?fbclid=IwAR0vYZD1u2wXx4gtNo4w-_ysH_KVa6ISkFMWkPALeenesjWzEdUCUoGQnJc
Our Struggle Is My Struggle: Solidarity Feminism as an
Intersectional Reply to Neoliberal and Choice Feminism:
http://norskk.is/bytta/menn/our_struggle_is_my_struggle.pdf
FAIR USE NOTICE
This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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