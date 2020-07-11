Dunning-Kruger, Edward Bernays' Propaganda, Moral Foundations & Academic Infiltration.

This video explores the psychological effects that allow us to believe what we believe and how Propagandist use this to manipulate you towards their desire.Please Like, Share & Subscribe if you Enjoyed!If You'd like to make a donation to support the channel:Bitchute Channel: All_Minus_OneLbry.tv Channel: All_Minus_OneBrighteon Channel: AllMinucOneYouTube Channel: All Minus OnePropaganda by Edward Bernays:Moral Foundations:Noam Chomsky, "What Makes Mainstream Media Mainstream": a talk at Z Media Institute, June 1997:Helen Pluckrose , James A. Lindsay and Peter Boghossian Article:Our Struggle Is My Struggle: Solidarity Feminism as anIntersectional Reply to Neoliberal and Choice Feminism:FAIR USE NOTICEThis video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.