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Do This to Save Some Time Trialing CILANTRO MICROGREENS
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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171 views • August 21, 2021
▶️Web: https://kcgardensavl.com
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Schedule Garden Consult: https://bit.ly/3q4ib8o
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange #microgreens #kcgardens #cilantro This is not a full how-to video because Cilantro is not currently in my full rotation. Cilantro is a longer term crop and I wanted to make it easier for people to reduce their trial/error time with generations. The most important two tips: 1. Use Spit Seed (less likely to get stuck on cotyledons 2. Cover with a thin layer of soil after application Seed Link: https://www.kitazawaseed.com/seed_458-80.html ______________________ Support Videos Like This: Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9 Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange ______________________ WNC Local Growing Resources: Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/ ______________________ Supplies: My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj _____________________ Favorite Micro Seeds: Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T _____________________ NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
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