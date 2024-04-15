FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 15, 2024.





Arrogant people stick out their tongues to mock people. Proverbs 14:9 says Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.





Isaiah 28:22 adds: Now therefore be ye not mockers, lest your bands be made strong: for I have heard from the Lord God of hosts a consumption, even determined upon the whole earth.





Isaiah 57:4 speaks about the type of people who mock others with their tongue: Against whom do ye sport yourselves? against whom make ye a wide mouth, and draw out the tongue? are ye not children of transgression, a seed of falsehood.





Galatians 6:7 says: Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.





Do not mock God Who knows the end from the beginning.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]