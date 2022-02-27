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Part 1, Comments from the Peanut Gallery, 🤔 Revelation, 😥 and "The WRATH of God!"
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52 views • February 27, 2022
Part 1 of 6, The 3 Most Important Bible chapters
"Is it blood, is it water or is it wine?" Have you always heard that the book Revelation is all about "THE WRATH of GOD!"😒 being poured out on the people of the earth🤢?... Well🤷♂️ what if those doing the telling are about a half a bubble off a' plumb?🤔 What if they can't see the forest 'cause there's a bunch of trees in the way?😢 Well,🤔 maybe it's time to recalibrate your computer and leave some of the "grumpy God" thoughts behind😢🤔😎😊😁😆🤣🤣👌👍😂😂😂
"Is it blood, is it water or is it wine?" Have you always heard that the book Revelation is all about "THE WRATH of GOD!"😒 being poured out on the people of the earth🤢?... Well🤷♂️ what if those doing the telling are about a half a bubble off a' plumb?🤔 What if they can't see the forest 'cause there's a bunch of trees in the way?😢 Well,🤔 maybe it's time to recalibrate your computer and leave some of the "grumpy God" thoughts behind😢🤔😎😊😁😆🤣🤣👌👍😂😂😂
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