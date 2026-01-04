BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Worried About Being Sensitive Again, Process of Releasing My Pain, How Does a Child Process Emotion? False Beliefs About Love and Truth
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
97 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/ji2kolp_mFs

20160608-1100 Releasing My Pain


Cut:

24m34s - 32m41s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

*********************************


“WE RELASE THE ACTUAL FEAR ITSELF AS AN EMOTION. IT’S GOT TO BE AS AN EMOTION. WE RELEASE THE FEAR AS AN EMOTION. ONCE WE RELEASE THE FEAR AS AN EMOTION, THE UNDERLYING EMOTIONAL PAIN – GRIEF POPS UP. AND YOU’LL FIND IT WILL JUST POP UP WITHOUT ANY CONTROL.”

@ 30m18s


Keywords
wisdomsimplesoul foodsensitivedivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitynew new agesoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with godafraid to feeldriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingtired and exhaustedchildlike againfalse beliefs about love and truthpain releasefeel the fear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Harvard&#8217;s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Harvard’s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Lance D Johnson
South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

Cassie B.
Ember &#038; Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Ember & Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Kevin Hughes
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy