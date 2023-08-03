Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The BIGGEST Disney Toy DUMP In HISTORY
channel image
Liberty1
3 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

Here is what happens when you go "woke" people stop buying your products like all these toys from Disney from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Marvel, Pixar , etc. An amusing stroll thru retailers in clearance isles up to 50-80% off and still noone wants this stuff. Credit goes to WorldClass Bullshitters

Keywords
entertainmenthumordisneytoys

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket